Photo credit: Jon Heyman/Twitter

Earlier today, FanRag Sports columnist Jon Heyman tweeted out the above photo of the reporters on the 1990 New York Yankees beat. For those keeping track at home, that is:

Back Row - Moss Klein, Michael Kay, Suzyn Waldman, Tom Pedulla

Front Row - Don Burke, Michael Martinez, Steve Buckley, Jack O’Connell, Jon Heyman

The photo reminded me of one Howard Beck posted a few years ago, of the reporters on the 1999-2000 Los Angeles Lakers beat posing with the Larry O’Brien trophy:

Check out J.A. Adande’s mustache, and Tim Kawakami’s hair!

These photos are great, and we want to see more of them. Do you have good photos from the beat from back in the day? Please send them to kevin.draper@deadspin.com or tips@deadspin.com.