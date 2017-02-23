Sportswriters, Send Us Your Funny Old Photos From The BeatKevin DraperToday 4:53pmFiled to: journalismismdeadspin at your servicemedia31EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit: Jon Heyman/Twitter Earlier today, FanRag Sports columnist Jon Heyman tweeted out the above photo of the reporters on the 1990 New York Yankees beat. For those keeping track at home, that is: Advertisement Back Row - Moss Klein, Michael Kay, Suzyn Waldman, Tom PedullaFront Row - Don Burke, Michael Martinez, Steve Buckley, Jack O’Connell, Jon HeymanThe photo reminded me of one Howard Beck posted a few years ago, of the reporters on the 1999-2000 Los Angeles Lakers beat posing with the Larry O’Brien trophy:Check out J.A. Adande’s mustache, and Tim Kawakami’s hair! Advertisement These photos are great, and we want to see more of them. Do you have good photos from the beat from back in the day? Please send them to kevin.draper@deadspin.com or tips@deadspin.com.Kevin Draperkevin.draper@deadspin.com@kevinmdraperEditor at DeadspinPGP Fingerprint: 0EE1 F82C 193A 425C D4D0 FD5B CB8E E6B8 CC72 D58C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 57B6CE95 AA05F015 C14342F2 6ACC4487 27E1F155Reply31 repliesLeave a reply