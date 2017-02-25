Spring Training Can Be Rough, FolksEmma Baccellieri47 minutes agoFiled to: edison friasspring training153EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink ESPN This Astros-Tigers game is not being broadcasted and there sadly do not appear to be any beat reporters who were interested in taking cell phone videos, so we instead are left to imagine just how terribly Edison Frias must have telegraphed that he was trying to intentionally hit Miguel Cabrera in order to get ejected here—seemingly pretty terribly, as he just demonstrated that he can’t locate the ball at all today.Reply15 repliesLeave a reply