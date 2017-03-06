Spring Training Is GoodBarry PetcheskyToday 10:19amFiled to: mlbspring trainingoscar hernandezkidschildrenarizona diamondbacks9613EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkOne of my midlevel life regrets is that I’ve never gotten to Florida or Arizona for Spring Training, because it seems like it offers the things I like most about live baseball: Sitting outside in nice weather, eating and drinking, and just absorbing the entire sensory experience—the smells, the sounds—without necessarily caring that much about who wins or loses, or even who plays. Advertisement This video has firmed up my commitment to get down there if I ever have a kid. It’s a random young fan warming up with Diamondbacks catcher Oscar Hernandez and OF Brandon Drury.This wasn’t the plan; Hernandez just wanted to give the kid a ball. But then the kid threw it back. Advertisement “‘Oh, you want to play catch? Let’s play catch,’” Hernandez said. “That was fun. I was just having fun with the kid. When I was a kid, I would have liked the opportunity to play catch with a big leaguer.”Kid’s got a decent arm, too.Barry Petcheskybarryp@deadspin.com@barryDeputy editor | DeadspinReply96 repliesLeave a reply