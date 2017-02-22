Sprinter Loses Shoe During Race, Wins AnywayTom LeyToday 10:58amFiled to: highlight reelliam purdyrunningamerican universitygrossinjuries25EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkAmerican University’s Liam Purdy won the Patriot League 800-meter indoor title on Sunday, and he did it despite losing his dang shoe partway through the race.Purdy told the Washington Post that he lost the shoe right around the midway point of the race, when a trailing runner stepped on his heel. He decided to go for the win anyway, and initially thought he had made it through the last 400 meters without damaging his exposed foot at all. He was, uh, wrong about that:[Washington Post]Don't lookBasketball Player's Eye Pops Out Of Socket In Really Gross Injury [Graphic]Dolphins Fan Barfs On His Pizza, Has A Generally Terrible Playoff Game ExperienceSoccer Player Gets His Finger All Gnarled To Hell In Freak Accident [WARNING: GRAPHIC]Tom Leyley@deadspin.com@ToLey88Managing EditorReply25 repliesLeave a reply