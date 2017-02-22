American University’s Liam Purdy won the Patriot League 800-meter indoor title on Sunday, and he did it despite losing his dang shoe partway through the race.



Purdy told the Washington Post that he lost the shoe right around the midway point of the race, when a trailing runner stepped on his heel. He decided to go for the win anyway, and initially thought he had made it through the last 400 meters without damaging his exposed foot at all. He was, uh, wrong about that:

