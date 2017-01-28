Spurs Almost Lose To Fourth Division Wycombe WanderersEmma BaccellieriToday 12:20pmFiled to: Tottenham Hotspurwycombe wandererspremier leagueSoccer212EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo Credit: Tim Ireland/AP Tottenham Hotspur avoided embarrassment by only the tiniest of margins in the FA Cup today, trailing the fourth-division Wycombe Wanderers for most of the day before escaping with the late win. Down 2-0 at halftime to the League 2 team and tied 3-3 as they went into stoppage time, a final goal from Heung-min Son in the game’s last minutes gave Spurs the 4-3 victory:Almost had it, Wanderers. Almost had it.Recommended StoriesCome Now Tottenham To Challenge For The LeagueHeung-Min Son Fires Spectacular Volley To Give Spurs 2-0 LeadFucking Up Swansea's Shit Is Just What Spurs Need To Start Having Fun AgainReply21 repliesLeave a reply