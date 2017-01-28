Photo Credit: Tim Ireland/AP

Tottenham Hotspur avoided embarrassment by only the tiniest of margins in the FA Cup today, trailing the fourth-division Wycombe Wanderers for most of the day before escaping with the late win. Down 2-0 at halftime to the League 2 team and tied 3-3 as they went into stoppage time, a final goal from Heung-min Son in the game’s last minutes gave Spurs the 4-3 victory:

Almost had it, Wanderers. Almost had it.