Photo: Joe Sargent/Getty

All-Star Pirates outfielder Starling Marte has tested positive for the banned steroid Nandrolone and will be suspended for 80 games. Jon Heyman first reported the news and MLB confirmed shortly after.

Marte released a short statement after the suspension was announced, blaming “neglect and lack of knowledge” for the positive test:

Marte won two Gold Gloves playing primarily in left field for the Pirates, and he switched over to center this year, pushing Andrew McCutchen to right field. With Marte out half the year, McCutchen may well switch back to his original position, while Adam Frazier is Marte’s logical replacement.