Dallas Stars forward Curtis McKenzie left a trail of blood on the ice after the Bruins’ Kevan Miller high-sticked him in the third period of Thursday’s 2-0 Boston win.

Advertisement

Miller’s stick went under McKenzie’s visor and left the Stars player holding his bloody face as he went to the tunnel. Miller received a double minor:

McKenzie has an eye injury—although not to his eyeball—and he’ll be out for at least one game: