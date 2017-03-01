Roger Steinman/AP Images

According to ESPN, the Texas Rangers—the criminal investigative unit, not the baseball team—are opening a preliminary investigation into Baylor University’s recent mishandling of several on-campus sexual assault cases.



Texas Department of Public Safety Tom Vinegar released the following statement to ESPN:

“The Texas Rangers are working with the local prosecutor to conduct a preliminary investigation to determine if further action is warranted,” Vinegar said in a statement to ESPN.

If this preliminary investigation leads to a more thorough interrogation of the university’s actions, let’s hope the Rangers manage to discover more than what was revealed in the Pepper Hamilton report. Actually writing their findings down would be a good start.

