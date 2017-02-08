Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty

Under Armour’s been in the news a lot lately, first for a huge one-day drop in the value of the company and yesterday for CEO Kevin Plank’s remarks that Donald Trump’s presidency would be a “real asset” for the country. Plank engaged in some jargon-heavy triage (subject: UNDER ARMOUR STATEMENT - PROTECT OUR HOUSE) to try and save face without actually taking any stances or addressing anybody’s concerns today, and earlier this afternoon Steph Curry weighed in.

Curry has released signature shoes with Under Armour for two years and he is the most famous person associated with the brand, so his opinion is a big one here. In an interview with the San Jose Mercury News’ Marcus Thompson, Curry got about political as you’ll ever see him, calling Trump an ass and voiced some wishy-washy support for Plank:

Once again, Stephen Curry has found himself in the middle of a political issue. Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank, in an interview with CNBC, said President Donald Trump is an “asset” to the country. “I agree with that description,” Curry said, “if you remove the ‘et’” from asset.”

“I spent all day yesterday on the phone,” Curry said, “with countless people at Under Armour, countless people in Kevin Plank’s camp, my team, trying to understand what was going on and where everybody stood on the issue. Based off the release that KP sent out this morning, and what he told me last night, that’s the Under Armour that I know. That’s the brand I know he’s built and one that, as of Wednesday afternoon, is something that I’m standing on.”

Curry remained elusive and spoke mostly about his desire to promote his brand, clarifying that he and Plank didn’t have to have the same politics to do business. Like I said, wishy-washy, but still better than Plank comparing his company’s declining stock to Tom Brady coming back from a deficit in the Super Bowl

