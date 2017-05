Photo: Marcio Sanchez/AP

You can’t double team Steph Curry on the perimeter. If you go under the screen against him, you are allowing maybe the greatest shooter of all time an open look. You can switch a big guy onto him, but that means Steph gets to go at a larger, slower defender. Maybe it’s not that bad if that big guy is Rudy Gobert, the stringy potential defensive player of the year?



Hmm maybe not.