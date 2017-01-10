Screencap via

Steph Curry tried to hang tough and get a charge call at the end of the first quarter. Instead, he flew away from James Johnson at the first hint of contact like a flea off a dog and was subsequently wrecked.

Let’s see that again.

h/t Greg

