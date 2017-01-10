Steph Curry Ruthlessly Dunked OnPatrick RedfordYesterday 11:31pmFiled to: dunkshighlight reelsteph currystephen currynbagolden state warriorsjames johnson495EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Screencap via Steph Curry tried to hang tough and get a charge call at the end of the first quarter. Instead, he flew away from James Johnson at the first hint of contact like a flea off a dog and was subsequently wrecked.Let’s see that again.h/t GregHighlight ReelHere Is An Extremely Good Dunk And An Even Better ReactionMarco Belinelli's Incredible Off-The-Butt Buzzer-Beater Waved Off By RefsAs Usual, Steph Curry's Making Outlandish LayupsPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply49 repliesLeave a reply