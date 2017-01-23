Steve Kerr Burned Sean SpicerTom LeyToday 10:16amFiled to: steve kerrnbagolden state warriorssean spicer12126EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit: AP/Carlos Osorio Before his team took on the Magic in Orlando yesterday afternoon, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was introduced to the home crowd as a “former Orlando Magic star.” That was a curious way to describe Kerr, seeing as how he only ever played 47 games in Orlando, where he averaged 2.6 points per game. Advertisement Kerr was asked about the “star” description after the game, and he responded with a joke at the expense of everyone’s favorite little liar, White House press secretary Sean Spicer:Got him. Recommended StoriesWhite House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Lied About Inauguration Attendance At His First BriefingGregg Popovich Expresses Support For The Women's March, Again Criticizes Donald TrumpSteve Kerr Rips Donald Trump And The Whole Damn ElectionTom Leyley@deadspin.com@ToLey88Managing EditorReply121 repliesLeave a reply