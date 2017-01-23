Before his team took on the Magic in Orlando yesterday afternoon, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was introduced to the home crowd as a “former Orlando Magic star.” That was a curious way to describe Kerr, seeing as how he only ever played 47 games in Orlando, where he averaged 2.6 points per game.

Advertisement

Kerr was asked about the “star” description after the game, and he responded with a joke at the expense of everyone’s favorite little liar, White House press secretary Sean Spicer:



Got him.