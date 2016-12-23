Steve Kerr, Like Everyone Else, Blames The MillennialsEmma BaccellieriToday 12:32amFiled to: millennialsSteve KerrGolden State Warriorsnba261EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo Credit: Adam Hunger/AP Millennials, amirite? Don’t know what fabric softener is, don’t drink enough orange juice, put the Warriors down 65-49 to the Nets at halftime tonight.Thankfully for Steve Kerr, the worst generation got their shit together in the second half and the Warriors won. Fitting, when you remember that millennials actually aren’t lazy, they’re really workaholics.Recommended StoriesThis Is The Worst Thing Ever Written About MillennialsYou Puny Millennial Weaklings Disgust Me, A Tough, Sinewy ElderPrince Fielder Teaches Millennials Valuable Lesson About Ballpark Cell Phone Usage Reply26 repliesLeave a reply