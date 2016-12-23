Photo Credit: Adam Hunger/AP

Millennials, amirite? Don’t know what fabric softener is, don’t drink enough orange juice, put the Warriors down 65-49 to the Nets at halftime tonight.

Thankfully for Steve Kerr, the worst generation got their shit together in the second half and the Warriors won. Fitting, when you remember that millennials actually aren’t lazy, they’re really workaholics.

