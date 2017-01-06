Steve Smith's Retirement Letter Is Short And SweetTom LeyToday 9:27amFiled to: steve smithnflbaltimore ravensfootball3710EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit: Frank Victores/AP Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith has officially retired after 16 fantastic years in the NFL. Smith shared a picture of his official retirement letter last night, and it was very on-brand for one of the greatest receivers and shit-talkers in league history.Now let’s hurry up and get Smith on an NFL studio show so that he may continue roasting the rest of the league. Recommended StoriesSteve Smith Doesn't Give A "Flying Fuck" About Rookies Who Hate HimSteve Smith's Review Of The Bengals Secondary: Trash, Trash, FuckboySteve Smith Is PissedTom Leyley@deadspin.com@ToLey88Managing EditorReply37 repliesLeave a reply