Photo credit: Frank Victores/AP

Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith has officially retired after 16 fantastic years in the NFL. Smith shared a picture of his official retirement letter last night, and it was very on-brand for one of the greatest receivers and shit-talkers in league history.

Now let’s hurry up and get Smith on an NFL studio show so that he may continue roasting the rest of the league.

