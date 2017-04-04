Early in the second half of Stoke City’s match against Burnley, the Potters’ Charlie Adam stepped up to take a corner and ... it did not go well.

After he trips over nothing, he weakly knees the ball and it trickles onto the pitch. While Adams scrambles back to his feet, he grabs the ball, looking for a re-do. Unfortunately for him, the ref was standing right there, and after a brief hesitation, called a handball.

Burnley beat Stoke 1-0, and Adam’s corner usurped the worst-corner-kick throne from Charlton midfielder Cristian Ceballos’ howler two years ago.