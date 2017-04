You know what, rather than ridicule, Aberdeen striker Miles Storey deserves our sympathy. Yes, it’s never good to find a way not to score when you’re literally a foot away from an unguarded net, but the incoming cross was deflected, and it had to feel like shit to hear that sound the crowd made when he missed.

And plus, Aberdeen won anyway. Try to forget about this one, Storey, even though no one else will.