Sure-Footed Baseball Fan Earns His Souvenir
Tom Ley
Today 5:35pm

There were quite a few empty seats at yesterday's World Baseball Classic game between Venezuela and Italy, and that provided one daring fan an opportunity to show off his acrobatic abilities while chasing down a foul ball.

Look at that dude go! He's like one of those mountain goats that spends its life climbing up and down sheer cliff faces.

h/t @Jaxsizemore