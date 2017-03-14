There were quite a few empty seats at yesterday’s World Baseball Classic game between Venezuela and Italy, and that provided one daring fan an opportunity to show off his acrobatic abilities while chasing down a foul ball.

Look at that dude go! He’s like one of those mountain goats that spends its life climbing up and down sheer cliff faces.

h/t @Jaxsizemore

