Sutton United has had a hell of a week. The fifth-division club’s Cinderella run through the FA Cup came to an end; the loss that knocked them out of the tournament involved their large adult backup goalkeeper Wayne Shaw eating a pie on the sidelines, which led to a gambling probe, which led to Shaw’s resignation.

Shaw was not only the team’s resident gambling pie-eater and backup goalkeeper, but also the stadium caretaker and goalkeeping coach. Finding someone to fill all those roles is no easy task for a small club like Sutton United, and apparently they haven’t quite figured it out yet. They showed everyone proof of that today, when they revealed that they have no designated backup goalkeeper right now—using outfield player Simon Downer in goal for most of the day after starting keeper Ross Worner had to leave with an injury in the first half.

Downer gave up one goal, but Sutton United came away with the 3-2 win against Torquay. Finding someone competent to fill in at goalkeeper, apparently, was just a piece of cake.

