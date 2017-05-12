For Adrien Gulfo, a defender for Swiss lower division club Pully Football (amazing name by the way), this feat of athleticism has to be the absolute pinnacle of his career. Well, it would have been, had the ball not been aimed toward his own team’s goal.

Sure, scoring an own goal like that had to be humiliating. But when Gulfo thinks back on it, he should recall this play with pride. After all, how many defenders can say they’ve leapt into the air, swung their leg towards the ball, struck the thing while gliding through the air nearly upside down, sent it over the keeper’s head, and watched it nestle into the side netting for a goal? When the universe aligns just so to allow such a gorgeous ballet of orchestrated movement, you have to appreciate it no matter the outcome.

[Guardian]