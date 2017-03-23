Photo: Jae C. Hong/AP

Thanks to impressive pitching from Marcus Stroman and solid hitting from nearly every player in the lineup, Team USA glided past Puerto Rico 8-0 to win their first Wold Baseball Classic title in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

Stroman had a no-hitter going for six innings, and he only gave up one hit in the seventh before getting pulled:

Ian Kinsler got the scoring started the Right Way in the third inning with a two-run dinger to center field:



Christian Yelich and Andrew McCutchen each drove in a run in the fifth. In the seventh inning, Brandon Crawford had a two-run RBI single, which Giancarlo Stanton followed up with an RBI of his own. McCutchen knocked in Team USA’s final run of the night in the eighth. Adam Jones, the heart and soul of the U.S. team, may have gone hitless, but he still owns the tournament’s marquee moment:

Congrats to Team USA on their emotionally controlled, passionate yet not too demonstrative win.