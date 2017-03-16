Team USA Smacks Two Eighth-Inning Dongs To Beat VenezuelaLaura Wagner12 minutes agoFiled to: World Baseball ClassicHome RunsbaseballWBCAdam JonesEric Hosmer5EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: Denis Poroy/Getty Team USA hit two late homers to beat Venezuela 4-2 in pool play at the World Baseball Classic. Advertisement In the top of the seventh, Venezuela’s Rougned Odor crushed a monster one-run homer off Team USA’s David Robertson to give Venezuela a 2-0 lead. Then the U.S. got one back in the bottom of the seventh on a sac fly, and in the eighth inning, Adam Jones hit a massive dong of his own to center field to tie it up.Two batters later, Eric Hosmer got in on the fun with what ended up being the game-winning hit.Next, the U.S. plays Puerto Rico on Friday at 10 p.m. ET.Recommended StoriesAdrián González Goes Off On World Baseball Classic After Mexico's Controversial Exit Dong Hits Man In DongJavier Baez Started Celebrating This Tag Before He Even Caught The BallLaura WagnerStaff writerReply5 repliesLeave a reply