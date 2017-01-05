Team USA Wins World Juniors GoldKevin DraperYesterday 11:40pmFiled to: team usahockeyice hockeywjc2017troy terry277EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkTeam USA’s hockey young adults beat Canada in a shootout to win the World Junior Ice Hockey Championships, 5-4. Troy Terry scored the only goal of the shootout, with Team USA goalie Tyler Parsons making all five of his saves. Advertisement Team USA twice came back from two goal deficits. Canada led 2-0 at the end of the first period, but second period goals from Charlie McAvoy and Kieffer Bellows drew things level. Canada took another two goal lead in the third, but Bellows and Colin White tied things at 4-4. An overtime period was scoreless, leading to Terry and Parsons’s shootout heroics.Terry, a University of Denver sophomore whose rights are owned by the Anaheim Ducks, is turning out to be quite the shootout specialist. He scored three of Team USA’s four shootout goals in a semifinal win over Russia, and the only goal in 10 attempts between both teams tonight. Advertisement It’s Team USA’s first gold medal in the tournament since 2013. Kevin Draperkevin.draper@deadspin.com@kevinmdraperEditor at DeadspinPGP Fingerprint: 0EE1 F82C 193A 425C D4D0 FD5B CB8E E6B8 CC72 D58C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 57B6CE95 AA05F015 C14342F2 6ACC4487 27E1F155Reply27 repliesLeave a reply