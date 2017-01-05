Team USA’s hockey young adults beat Canada in a shootout to win the World Junior Ice Hockey Championships, 5-4. Troy Terry scored the only goal of the shootout, with Team USA goalie Tyler Parsons making all five of his saves.

Advertisement

Team USA twice came back from two goal deficits. Canada led 2-0 at the end of the first period, but second period goals from Charlie McAvoy and Kieffer Bellows drew things level. Canada took another two goal lead in the third, but Bellows and Colin White tied things at 4-4. An overtime period was scoreless, leading to Terry and Parsons’s shootout heroics.

Terry, a University of Denver sophomore whose rights are owned by the Anaheim Ducks, is turning out to be quite the shootout specialist. He scored three of Team USA’s four shootout goals in a semifinal win over Russia, and the only goal in 10 attempts between both teams tonight.

Advertisement

It’s Team USA’s first gold medal in the tournament since 2013.