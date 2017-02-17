Technical Foul: Good DancingGiri NathanToday 11:26amFiled to: basketballdancing756EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink via Twitter Tyshawn Johnson, a senior at Kent County High School in Maryland and evidently a popular Vine Teen, turned the hardwood into a dance floor before getting T’d up by a referee who loathes joy and human expression.Imagine wanting to cut that possession short. Not even Johnson’s super-slick moonwalk-dribble could thaw a heart that icy.Way smoother than any of theseThe Shady 76ers Are Mad At Joel Embiid For DancingZaza Pachulia Is A God-Awful DancerChild Falls Apart, Makes Self Miserable During Milwaukee Bucks Dance-OffGiri Nathangiri.nathan@deadspin.com@girrelevantWriterReply75 repliesLeave a reply