Tyshawn Johnson, a senior at Kent County High School in Maryland and evidently a popular Vine Teen, turned the hardwood into a dance floor before getting T’d up by a referee who loathes joy and human expression.

Imagine wanting to cut that possession short. Not even Johnson’s super-slick moonwalk-dribble could thaw a heart that icy.

