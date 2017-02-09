Lane Kiffin’s tenure as Florida Atlantic’s head football coach got off to a rocky start when he brought all the enthusiasm of a teen being forced to mow the lawn to his role in an official hype video.

Kiffin’s performance did not go unnoticed in Tennessee, where he’s still reviled for bolting from the Volunteers after just one season in charge. To that end, please enjoy the Tennessee Department of Transportation owning Kiffin with their own version of his shitty video.