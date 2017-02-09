Tennessee Department Of Transportation Clowns Lane Kiffin With Winter Hype VideoTom LeyToday 11:56amFiled to: lane kiffinthings we actually likeflorida atlantic owlsfaucollege football158EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkLane Kiffin’s tenure as Florida Atlantic’s head football coach got off to a rocky start when he brought all the enthusiasm of a teen being forced to mow the lawn to his role in an official hype video. Kiffin’s performance did not go unnoticed in Tennessee, where he’s still reviled for bolting from the Volunteers after just one season in charge. To that end, please enjoy the Tennessee Department of Transportation owning Kiffin with their own version of his shitty video.Recommended StoriesLane Kiffin Fires Up FAU Fans By Squinting And MumblingAlabama Ditches Lane Kiffin One Week Before Championship GameAre You Ready To Hate Lane Kiffin Again?Tom Leyley@deadspin.com@ToLey88Managing EditorReply15 repliesLeave a reply