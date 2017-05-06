Photo Credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty

Tennessee wide receiver Josh Smith was arrested last night for domestic assault of his roommate.

Per Hyams, a local radio reporter, Smith and the roommate have long been friends and the two share a house off-campus. He also reported that Smith has cooperated with officials so far.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tennessee laws categorize assault between “adults or minors who live together or who have lived together” as domestic assault, just as assault on a “person who currently resides or in the past has resided with that person as if a family.” Domestic assault is a misdemeanor charge. Smith will be a redshirt senior this year.