The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its next induction class this evening, and Terrell Owens is not among the seven members. This is, as it was last year, bullshit.

This year’s class has five recent players—LaDainian Tomlinson, Kurt Warner, Jason Taylor, Terrell Davis and Morten Andersen—alongside Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and seniors committee candidate Kenny Easley.

The Hall has long been tough on wide receivers, but Owens makes a pretty strong case for induction by whichever numbers you want to use: second in receiving yards, third in receiving touchdowns, fifth in total touchdowns, sixth in catches, to pick just a few. Of course, if you’re not voting with numbers but instead with falsely righteous judgments on “attitude,” unfortunately, you end up with this:

Per ESPN’s Tony Grossi, Owens was the last candidate discussed at the selection meeting and was one of the longest debates of the day, falling behind only those of Jones and former commissioner Paul Tagliabue. Owens was eliminated in the first round of cuts after more than 30 minutes of discussion, which Grossi summed up with the very nuanced “great numbers, bad teammate.”