Texans Give Up On Brock Osweiler, Give Browns A Second-Round Pick To Take HimSamer KalafToday 4:09pmFiled to: houston texansnflcleveland brownsbrock osweilertrades19312EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: Steven Senne/AP Glorioski, we have a true Scheftbomb. The Texans are done with quarterback Brock Osweiler after one season, and are giving the Browns a 2018 second-round pick to take his contract off their hands. Holy shit.Schefter elaborates in a Facebook post, but Osweiler has one year of guaranteed money left on his “four-year, $72 million” contract. Cleveland will take the hit of the remaining guaranteed $16 million for the upcoming season, and according to Ian Rapoport, the team might just cut him:The Browns will also earn a second-rounder and a 2017 sixth-round pick, all for the cost of a 2017 fourth-round pick (and some money). That’s a pretty good deal for a team with a lot of cap space. Advertisement Advertisement Meanwhile the Texans, who desperately want to make the most of their defense’s peak, are left with Tom Savage and a better position to pursue QB Tony Romo. They’ll also get $10 million in cap savings.Recommended StoriesThe Bears Will Pay A Lot For Mike Glennon, But Not $43.5 Million, C'monReport: Kirk Cousins Does Not Like ThatAfter All That, Tyrod Taylor Signed A New Deal With BuffaloSamer Kalafsamer@deadspin.com@SamerNews EditorReply193 repliesLeave a reply