Glorioski, we have a true Scheftbomb. The Texans are done with quarterback Brock Osweiler after one season, and are giving the Browns a 2018 second-round pick to take his contract off their hands. Holy shit.



Schefter elaborates in a Facebook post, but Osweiler has one year of guaranteed money left on his “four-year, $72 million” contract. Cleveland will take the hit of the remaining guaranteed $16 million for the upcoming season, and according to Ian Rapoport, the team might just cut him:

The Browns will also earn a second-rounder and a 2017 sixth-round pick, all for the cost of a 2017 fourth-round pick (and some money). That’s a pretty good deal for a team with a lot of cap space.



Meanwhile the Texans, who desperately want to make the most of their defense’s peak, are left with Tom Savage and a better position to pursue QB Tony Romo. They’ll also get $10 million in cap savings.