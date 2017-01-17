Photo: Tony Gutierrez/AP

Last week, Texas hired Baylor assistant Casey Horny to work as a special teams assistant under incoming coach Tom Herman. Horny is a Texas alum and spent three years as a graduate assistant in Austin, but he worked at Baylor for nine years before coming back to Texas. Horny was part of the group of Baylor coaches who pointedly criticized the Baylor administration in early October and tweeted #TRUTHDONTLIE, apparently a favorite saying of Briles. Shortly after Horny announced his hiring, he quietly deleted some pro-Art Briles tweets. But the screenshots remain.



This afternoon, Texas acknowledged the controversial nature of Horny’s hiring, releasing a statement that emphasized that Horny would no longer be tweeting rashly.

You’ll note that in Texas’s eyes, Horny’s transgression was the act of tweeting, rather than going out of his way to bark about the innocence of a man whose former employer said he failed to report a serious allegation of a gang rape involving his players.