The biggest news that Texas Tech football made this offseason was their bizarre inclusion in a tortured analogy during the FBI’s Russia hearing. That is, until this afternoon, when a fire broke out at their football stadium. The school is in the process of constructing a new athletic facility right next to the stadium, and observers initially claimed that the stadium itself was on fire.

Nobody was injured in the fire, per the school, and it has been contained. Texas Tech said that they were still determining the cause of the blaze and the extent of the damages.