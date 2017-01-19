That Time Bill Goldberg Tossed A Caddy Into A Water Hazard For Messing With HimPatrick Redford36 minutes agoFiled to: wrestlingPro Wrestlingbill goldberggolf193EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Screencap via Bill Goldberg is not someone you want to put in a position to own you. The former NFL practice squad guy and WWE/WCW champion just recently came out of retirement, but back in 2002, he was near the peak of his powers. This yellow-shirted buffoon should have known that Goldberg was liable to follow through once he initiated the work.Also, that guy at the end totally thought he was going in the drink too. Advertisement Advertisement h/t Ben Jeffers[Uproxx]Recommended StoriesDick Strong The Stone Cold Stunner Is The Most Important Wrestling Move Of All TimeTriple H: Donald Trump Is Unclear On Whether Wrestling Is RealPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply19 repliesLeave a reply