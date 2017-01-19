Screencap via

Bill Goldberg is not someone you want to put in a position to own you. The former NFL practice squad guy and WWE/WCW champion just recently came out of retirement, but back in 2002, he was near the peak of his powers. This yellow-shirted buffoon should have known that Goldberg was liable to follow through once he initiated the work.

Also, that guy at the end totally thought he was going in the drink too.

