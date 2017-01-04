Photo: Rich Schultz/AP

Inside Lacrosse has published its 2017 Lacrosse All-Name Team, and the future of lacrosse names is exactly like the present. This year’s monikers include a Winnie, a Kiwi, two Skys, and one Rich Mix.



The Stanwick family, considered “one of the first families of lacrosse,” is once again represented with the inclusion of Johns Hopkins junior Shackleford Stanwick. (He’s No. 32 in the photo above from a 2015 game, celebrating with his brother, Wellington.) Inside Lacrosse has three teams for men and women each, and Shack earned himself a spot on the men’s first team.

The freshman class is strong. You’ve got Harvard’s Tate Green, Brown’s Brewster Warble, and Bryant’s Viper Scheele, who inexplicably only received a selection on the men’s third team. Maybe it’s a seniority thing.

It’s tough to pick a favorite name. IV Stucker’s a no-brainer, until you see Declan Swartwood, and just when you’re getting comfortable with that—bam, repeat winner Oralee Hespenheide’s right there. There’s no wrong choice.

