The Abyss Also Gazes Into You: Today's Guide To Ignoring The NFL PlayoffsChris ThompsonToday 12:01pmFiled to: counterprogrammingfootballnfl playoffsNfl505EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit: Al Bello/Getty After Saturday’s top-notch, electrifying games, you are probably champing at the bit for more hot football action today. Fans of true underdogs got a real treat Saturday afternoon, and Saturday night was a checkdown-passing aficionado’s dream come true. I mean who could possibly look away after such performances? Impossible. For those of us who made the mistake of averting our eyes from these spectacles, we were stuck with an excellent overtime Bulls/Raptors game; a tight, back-and-forth, one possession Jazz/Timberwolves game; another flat-out ridiculous Russell Westbrook performance; a blistering scoring showcase from the NBA’s littlest superstar; and, yes, a Law & Order marathon. Dang. Advertisement Advertisement It will be harder to ignore football today than it was yesterday, in no small part because neither of today’s games feature inflatable tube men playing quarterback in the goddamn playoffs (there’s also no Law & Order marathon, sorry). Thankfully, the counterprogrammers served up a solid selection of alternatives, including a legit afternoon soccer match, one or two solid college basketball games, and at least a couple interesting NBA contests. Check it out:Other SportsNoon — NBA League Pass — NBA Basketball: Sixers @ NetsIgnore the standings for just a moment. Yes, the Nets are butt. It’s been a couple weeks since they won a game. You can talk yourself into being curious about rookie Caris LeVert, who has quietly strung together some good performances over the last week, including a 19-point effort against the Cavaliers on Friday. But your real reason for tuning in for this one will be Joel Embiid. His box stats against the Celtics Friday night were solid despite being limited by foul trouble in the second half, but the main takeaway was this: when he was on the floor he was easily the best player in the game, and that’s saying something in a contest featuring Isaiah Thomas and Al Horford. And he did this:It should be a lot of fun watching him go at Brook Lopez all afternoon.12:30 p.m. — beIN Sports Español — La Liga Soccer: Celta Vigo vs. Malaga Advertisement Sponsored It’s a pretty even matchup of lousy bottom-half La Liga sides. Break in case of emergency.2 p.m. — NBA League Pass — NBA Basketball: Wizards @ Bucks Advertisement The Wizards have the NBA’s longest current home winning streak (9 games), which means roughly bupkis when they’re visiting Milwaukee, especially because they have the second-worst road record in the league, ahead of only the Nets. They were also absolutely thrashed the last time they visited Milwaukee, to the tune of 123-96. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the very best shows in all of basketball, and the Wizards have the 7th-best record in the NBA since December 1st. What I’m saying is, this could be a really fun game, or it could be a dismal wipeout, but the Giannis-Jabari Parker-John Wall-Bradley Beal talent collection should be enough for you to tune in and find out. 2:45 p.m. — beIN Sports — La Liga Soccer: Barcelona vs. VillarrealHey, now we’re talking. It’s rare to see a good La Liga match scheduled in this Sunday afternoon time slot. Villarreal are solidly fifth on the table, with the stingiest defense in the league. Of course, that probably won’t mean much against Barcelona’s terrifying buzzsaw attack, but even if they crack open, it will likely be because Barça do something beautiful. Advertisement 2:45 p.m. — beIN Sports Connect — Serie A Soccer: Juventus vs. BolognaThis will very likely be a drubbing. Juventus don’t generally give up a whole lot, and Bologna have one of the most anemic attacks in Italy. Maybe it’ll be an attractive blowout? Advertisement 4 p.m. — ESPN U — NCAA Men’s Basketball: Wichita State vs. Northern IowaNot too long ago, this was maybe the best and most meaningful mid-major matchup in college basketball. You may recall, in 2014 the Shockers were a #1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and the following year the Panthers were a #5 seed. That was a cool time, when the Missouri Valley had a handful of really good squads and regularly put at-large teams into the NCAAs. Northern Iowa has fallen off dramatically this season—they are currently last in the MVC and are winless in the conference—but the Shockers are still excellent, with two of their three losses coming against ranked opponents. On the road, who knows. This one might still have some juice. Advertisement 4:30 p.m. — CBS — NCAA Men’s Basketball: Wisconsin (13) @ Purdue (20)These teams have lost a combined five games, and four of them have been to ranked opponents. This is far-and-away the best game on what is otherwise a mid-major smorgasbord of a college basketball slate. 6 p.m. — NBA League Pass — NBA Basketball: Rockets @ Raptors Advertisement You shouldn’t need a lot of encouraging, here: Toronto and Houston are second and third in the NBA in offensive efficiency, respectively; they’re 17th and 15th in defensive efficiency; and they’ll be playing in front of one of the best home crowds in the NBA. There will also be a slight style contrast on display: the Rockets play at the NBA’s 4th-fastest pace, while the Raptors, owing to their ISO-heavy offense, are 21st. By any reasonably estimation the Rockets and Raptors are two of the five best teams in the league, and this should be a ridiculously fun game.TV Reruns1 p.m. — USA — Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Advertisement The usual Sunday all-day marathon.1 p.m. — Logo — Married...With Children Advertisement Logo’s regular Sunday afternoon mini-marathon.1 p.m. — TV Land — The Golden GirlsFor the most part, programmers stuck with the formula today. Unfortunately, that means IFC threw their day away on shit like Tomb Raider movies and Daredevil. Advertisement 4 p.m. — FXX — The SimpsonsToday’s mini-marathon begins with “When Flanders Failed,” and follows that up with a bunch of depressing crap from later seasons. Movies1 p.m. — FOX — Hoosiers Advertisement Advertisement I’m deeply ashamed to say I will still watch the absolute hell out of this movie.1 p.m. — TNT — The Bourne SupremacyIt’s another one of those weird, out-of-order, two-out-of-three Jason Bourne movie runs for TNT. This one is at least not the most miserable of the Bourne movies. Advertisement 1 p.m. — Syfy — Nightmare on Elm StreetTwo days in a row of Freddy Krueger movies on Syfy. I miss the Twilight Zone marathon already.2 p.m. — AMC — Rocky Advertisement Advertisement AMC is on a Sylvester Stallone kick, today. They’ve got First Blood up before this, and with this they shift into a little Rocky marathon. 2 p.m. — BBC America — Air Force OneHan Solo and Sirius Black duke it out aboard a tricked-out airplane. Advertisement 2 p.m. — Sundance — The FirmLast weekend someone told me The Rainmaker is the best John Grisham movie. It’s gotta be The Client, right? It’s for sure not The Firm. 3:15 p.m. — TNT — The Bourne Identity Advertisement Advertisement TNT is following this up with Olympus Has Fallen. 3:30 p.m. — Comedy Central — Office SpaceThis movie was a feature of Comedy Central’s Saturday counterprogramming slate, too. Advertisement 4:30 p.m. — AMC — Rocky IIIf you hang around after, AMC’s marathon continues with Rocky III at 7 p.m., and so on. 5 p.m. — BBC America — Mission: Impossible III Advertisement Advertisement Still kinda hard to believe the Mission: Impossible franchise recovered after the disastrously bad John Woo-helmed Mission: Impossible II.Spring is still unacceptably far away, but not forever away. That’s not nothing!Reply50 repliesLeave a reply