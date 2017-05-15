Photo: Elsa/Getty

The Houston Astros did the country a great service and put a damper on the Yankees’ Derek Jeter ceremony with several big dingers in the first-inning yesterday, including a grand slam from Alex Bregman.

This evening, Yuli Gurriel smacked one of his own, lasering one just over the left field fence. His home run was the second-hardest hit ball he’s hit in his career.

The Astros now have three grand slams this month (they had a shot at four but Jose Altuve knocked a two-run single instead), which is one fewer than the rest of the majors has combined.

Recommended Stories

Marcell Ozuna Sent This Pitch To Goddamn Neptune
Yankees' Aaron Judge Sows Destruction During Batting Practice 
Mark Trumbo Cranks A Homer Off A Shoulder-High Pitch