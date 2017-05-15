The Houston Astros did the country a great service and put a damper on the Yankees’ Derek Jeter ceremony with several big dingers in the first-inning yesterday, including a grand slam from Alex Bregman.



This evening, Yuli Gurriel smacked one of his own, lasering one just over the left field fence. His home run was the second-hardest hit ball he’s hit in his career.

The Astros now have three grand slams this month (they had a shot at four but Jose Altuve knocked a two-run single instead), which is one fewer than the rest of the majors has combined.