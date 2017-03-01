Scientists, in their never-ending quest to replace all fields of human achievement with our new insect overlords, have studied the best way to teach a bee to play soccer.



This is actually interesting! They had three groups of bees give it a try: One group that came in cold, one group that watched the ball roll itself into the goal (with the help of a magnet), and one group that watched other bees successfully score. They found that the bees who spectated other bees first were the most adept at picking up the knack, which would seem to indicate something about how the social species learn skills.

But leave that all for the science people. We’re here for the soccer bees.

[ScienceNews]