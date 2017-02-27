The Best Of MLB Photo Day 2017Samer KalafToday 3:14pmFiled to: photo dayphotosmlb455EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkThe results of this year’s MLB Photo Day have been submitted to the Getty Images wire, and once again, professional baseball players who would rather be anywhere else have been subject to awkward poses for future media guides. Here are some of the best ones. Advertisement Someone recapped Game 4 of the Cubs-Giants NLDS to Cory Gearrin, then immediately took his photo: Photo: Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images Dammit, Gerardo: Photo: Chris Coduto/Getty Images Tyler Saladino’s mustache indicates that he’s here to do two things: Play ball, and kidnap dames then tie them to train tracks. Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images Please, my son...he is very sick: Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images Anthony Rizzo’s tablet was hacked: Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images Bartolo watch: The 43-year-old is now on the Atlanta Braves, filling a spot on a roster of Guys You Knew Elsewhere that includes Matt Kemp, R.A. Dickey, Brandon Phillips, and Jaime Garcia. What a weird team. Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images Adam Lind’s goat is looking tight: Photo: Chris Trotman/Getty Images Max Scherzer still has heterochromia iridum: Photo: Chris Trotman/Getty Images When someone determines your value at a lower number than you believed it to be: Photo: Elsa/Getty Images Meet White Sox pitcher Matt Purke, or as he’s known around the clubhouse, “Stock Photo Of An Apathetic Switchel Enthusiast”: Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images Recommended StoriesThe Best Of MLB Photo Day 2016Brewers Minor Leaguer Can't Stop His Ridiculous LaughMLB Photo Day Never DisappointsSamer Kalafsamer@deadspin.com@SamerNews EditorReply45 repliesLeave a reply