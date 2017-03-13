The Best Of This Year's Minnesota High School Hockey HairSamer KalafToday 12:18pmFiled to: minnesotahigh school hockeyhigh school all hockey hair teamhockeyhockey hair8510EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink This may come as a surprise, but Mahtomedi High School’s (Minn.) Dallas Duckson, the kid with a flow brighter than romaine lettuce, wasn’t even in the top five of the 2017 All Hockey Hair Team. John King, the judge of this roster, appears to prize the natural over the chemically enhanced. Advertisement Despite Duckson’s low ranking, the list doesn’t disappoint. Without giving away the entire look of this year’s No. 1, his name is Reagan Garden, and his mane is awe-inspiring.H/t to MattRecommended StoriesAnd Now, The Best Minnesota High School Hockey Hair High School Hockey Tourney Game Ends On Sudden Death Spin-O-RamaMinnesota High School Hockey Hair, RankedSamer Kalafsamer@deadspin.com@SamerNews EditorReply85 repliesLeave a reply