The Broncos' New Special Teams Coach Seems CoolSamer KalafToday 4:01pmFiled to: chill coachesdenver broncosnflbrock olivo683EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Brock Olivo, a former running back who played four seasons for the Detroit Lions, is the new Denver Broncos’ special teams coach. He was formally introduced Wednesday, and he somehow achieves a vibe that is simultaneously chill and intense. Advertisement The best way to learn what Brock’s all about is to watch this clip of him explaining his “K.I.L.L. IT” acronym, which stands for “Keep It Likable and Learnable.”That’s Good Broncos put together a highlight reel of Olivo’s best quotes. He seems like a guy who can keep his voice at a library-appropriate level and still motivate a player to run through his opponent’s chest.H/t to KevinRecommended StoriesGronk Goes Shirtless At Parade, Chugs Beers, Laughs At The Number 69Bill Belichick Is Fired Up About Labor Torrey Smith's Kid Liked The Roller Coaster Until He Rode On ItSamer Kalafsamer@deadspin.com@SamerNews EditorReply68 repliesLeave a reply