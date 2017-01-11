The Canucks Completely Shit Their PantsSamer Kalaf42 minutes agoFiled to: vancouver canucksnhlcalle jarnkroknashville predators181EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: John Russell/Getty Images As the last seconds of overtime trickled away in Tuesday’s game against the Predators, the Canucks had the puck in their offensive zone with a power play. They lost! Advertisement Troy Stecher’s shot was blocked, and with all four Canucks players sucked in, Nashville’s Roman Josi and Calle Jarnkrok took advantage for a 2-on-0. A helpless Ryan Miller could only flop around as Jarnkrok ended the game with 1.5 seconds left.Stecher and Henrik Sedin both called the 2-1 loss “disappointing,” which doesn’t seem like a harsh enough word for a team figuring out a last-second way to fumble a clear advantage, split their pants, and tumble down a hill into a dirty creek.You never know what you’re going to get with this season’s Canucks, but be assured that it will almost certainly be bad.Recommended StoriesBrock Lesnar Accidentally Curses Winnipeg Jets' Season By Stepping On Team SealHere Are Your NHL All-Star Teams What The Hell, Bob CostasSamer Kalafsamer@deadspin.com@SamerNews EditorReply18 repliesLeave a reply