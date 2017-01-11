Photo: John Russell/Getty Images

As the last seconds of overtime trickled away in Tuesday’s game against the Predators, the Canucks had the puck in their offensive zone with a power play. They lost!

Advertisement

Troy Stecher’s shot was blocked, and with all four Canucks players sucked in, Nashville’s Roman Josi and Calle Jarnkrok took advantage for a 2-on-0. A helpless Ryan Miller could only flop around as Jarnkrok ended the game with 1.5 seconds left.

Stecher and Henrik Sedin both called the 2-1 loss “disappointing,” which doesn’t seem like a harsh enough word for a team figuring out a last-second way to fumble a clear advantage, split their pants, and tumble down a hill into a dirty creek.

You never know what you’re going to get with this season’s Canucks, but be assured that it will almost certainly be bad.