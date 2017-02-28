The Capitals Are Really Going For It With The Kevin Shattenkirk TradeLaura WagnerToday 12:15amFiled to: Kevin ShattenkirkWashington CapitalsSt. Louis BluesZach SanfordtradesNHLNHL trades17EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: Claus Andersen/Getty The NHL-leading Washington Capitals acquired defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk from the St. Louis Blues on Monday in exchange for Zach Sanford, a 2017 first-round pick, and a conditional 2019 second-round pick. (Initial reports said the conditional second-round pick was for 2018, but the Capitals had already traded that pick for the Montreal Candiens’ Lars Eller.) Advertisement Shattenkirk, 28, is among the top five defenseman in the league in scoring this season, with 11 goals and 31 assists. And as the Capitals’ best players get older—Alex Ovechkin, 31; Niklas Backstrom, 29; T.J. Oshie, 30—the addition of Shattenkirk might represent the team’s best, and most desperate, effort to win a Stanley Cup, as the trade will deplete the Capitals of their ability to draft young players the coming seasons.The conditions for the second-round pick, though, are wildly stringent:The will Blues also reportedly retain 39 percent of Shattenkirk’s salary. Advertisement Shattenkirk’s St. Louis teammates seemed to be taking the trade in stride; Scottie Upshall wished him success on the ice ... and in debilitating Ovechkin.Recommended StoriesThe Ben Bishop Trade Is Startlingly SmartJunior College Hockey Player Charged With Assault After Leaving Penalty Box To Attack RefFormer NHL Player Suspended For His Role In Youth Hockey FightLaura WagnerStaff writerReply17 repliesLeave a reply