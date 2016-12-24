The Cleveland Browns Are 1-14Emma Baccellieri17 minutes agoFiled to: Cleveland BrownsChristmas miraclesnfl315EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo Credit: Jason Miller/Getty The Cleveland Browns beat the San Diego Chargers this afternoon, 20-17. Rejoice. Jason Miller/Getty Recommended StoriesTerrelle Pryor On Adam Jones Calling Him Garbage: "It Was An Accurate Statement"The Browns Did Not Win A Game TodayThe March To 0-16: Hue Jackson Is SadReply31 repliesLeave a reply