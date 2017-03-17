The Clippers Are Falling Into Their Usual SlumpKevin DraperToday 2:19pmFiled to: los angeles clippersnbabasketballchris paulblake griffindeandre jordan381EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit: Rick Bowmer/AP For the sixth year in a row, the Los Angeles Clippers are having the exact same season. At one point this year, they were 14-2. This month, they’ve won four of their last 10. After Thursday’s loss to the Nuggets, the team’s 40-29, and the players seem glum.As things stand, the Clippers will be the fifth seed in the playoffs, and would face a tough first-round matchup against the Jazz. Or, they’ll keep struggling, the Thunder will pass them, and they’ll face an even tougher task against the Rockets. Somewhere behind them, if the Clippers improbably win, lurk the Spurs and Warriors. Advertisement Advertisement In all likelihood, this will be the sixth straight season the Clippers get bounced before the Western Conference Finals. For all of those seasons their core has been Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, and DeAndre Jordan, and for four of them they’ve been coached by Doc Rivers. Sure, they’ve had to deal with issues such as the Donald Sterling tape coming out during the playoffs, unfortunate injuries, and blowing a 3-1 lead to the Rockets in the conference semifinals, but the fact remains that every season the Clippers are a good team near the top of the Western Conference, and nothing more. There is never a serious thought that they’ll win a title.Can anything be done about it? Griffin’s name has been bandied about in trade rumors for years, but they can’t get anywhere near commensurate value for him. Besides, for all of his flaws, Griffin is still a top-20 NBA player. And there’s little logic behind trading Chris Paul.Both Paul and Griffin have early termination options after this season. Steve Ballmer wants to re-sign both players, and can pay them more money than anybody else. But maybe after six years, could one or both of them be frustrated enough with the routine of it all, and walk away? It’s certainly frustrating to watch them. Recommended StoriesThe Warriors And Clippers Still Don't Like Each Other Very MuchGlen Davis Talks A Whole Bunch Of Shit About Doc RiversChris Paul Is Hurt Again And The Clippers Might Be ScrewedKevin Draperkevin.draper@deadspin.com@kevinmdraperEditor at DeadspinPGP Fingerprint: 0EE1 F82C 193A 425C D4D0 FD5B CB8E E6B8 CC72 D58C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 57B6CE95 AA05F015 C14342F2 6ACC4487 27E1F155Reply38 repliesLeave a reply