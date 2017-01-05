The Columbus Blue Jackets Finally LoseKevin Draper5 minutes agoFiled to: columbus blue jacketsnhlhockey2EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit: Rob Carr/Getty “Shit, huh?” is how Columbus Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella opened tonight’s press conference after his team was blown out 5-0 by the Washington Capitals. Advertisement The Blue Jackets had won 16 straight games and were going for a history in Washington, as a win tonight would’ve tied them with the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins for the most consecutive wins in NHL history. But the Capitals scored two goals in each of the first two periods, and Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky was pulled after giving up the fifth in the third period. At least it wasn’t a devastatingly close loss, I guess? It was the Blue Jackets’ first loss since the week of Thanksgiving.Recommended StoriesThe Blue Jackets Are On FireHockey Player's Feat To Eventually Be Used On Facebook As Reason Why LeBron James Is Actually A BabyBruins Go Five-Hole For Own GoalKevin Draperkevin.draper@deadspin.com@kevinmdraperEditor at DeadspinPGP Fingerprint: 0EE1 F82C 193A 425C D4D0 FD5B CB8E E6B8 CC72 D58C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 57B6CE95 AA05F015 C14342F2 6ACC4487 27E1F155Reply2 repliesLeave a reply