“Shit, huh?” is how Columbus Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella opened tonight’s press conference after his team was blown out 5-0 by the Washington Capitals.



The Blue Jackets had won 16 straight games and were going for a history in Washington, as a win tonight would’ve tied them with the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins for the most consecutive wins in NHL history. But the Capitals scored two goals in each of the first two periods, and Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky was pulled after giving up the fifth in the third period. At least it wasn’t a devastatingly close loss, I guess?

It was the Blue Jackets’ first loss since the week of Thanksgiving.