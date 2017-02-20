Darrelle Revis was charged with felony assault last week following his alleged involvement in a street fight that left two men knocked out cold. Over the weekend, TMZ published a video that they claim shows the aftermath of the fight, and now Revis’s lawyers are very mad.



The video published by TMZ is short and shows two men knocked out in the street. Someone, perhaps the person recording the video, can be heard shouting, “I knocked both of these motherfuckers out! Both of them! They both sleep! Shut up before I knock your ass out next!”

TMZ doesn’t claim that the person heard on the video is Revis, but they do say the Pittsburgh police department confirmed that the video is from the same incident that resulted in charges being filed against Revis. After TMZ published the video, attorneys representing Revis issued the following statement:

The voice in the video doesn’t sound much like Revis’s voice, though it’s hard to say for sure. It could very well belong to the unidentified male that the two victims told police arrived to assist Revis at the start of their confrontation.

It’s important to remember that the two victims told police they weren’t sure if it was Revis or the other man who actually knocked them out, and so the statement issued by Revis’s attorneys may be 100 percent true. Revis may have been present for the fight without having done any of the punching, but if that’s the case it’s a little strange that he is the only one who has so far been charged with a crime.

It’s possible the police charged Revis simply because he was identified by the victims and the other man wasn’t. If that’s the case, it seems unlikely that the unidentified man will stay that way for long. Famous NFL players aren’t usually too keen on taking assault charges on behalf of their non-famous buddies.

[TMZ]