The Deadcast Is ReturningDrew Magary15 minutes agoFiled to: house adannouncementsdeadcastpodcastssports lunacydrew magary

Hey you! Do you like awful takes? Do you like awkward pauses? Do you like hearing two people agree on topics because they didn't put enough planning into preproduction? Do you like the sounds of dogs barking in the background? Well, do I have good news for you: The Deadcast is BACK. I think. I mean, it could all fall apart at any moment, but for now? BACK. Advertisement All we have up now is a weird teaser, which will confuse and anger you …But starting this week? REAL PODCASTS. So if you have any tips for us, or you just want your stupid question answered by me and Marchman, hustle to tips@deadspin.com and harass us. SPORTS LUNACY HAS RETURNED, PEOPLE.

Drew Magary@drewmagaryDrew Magary is a Deadspin columnist and correspondent for GQ. You can buy Drew's second novel, The Hike, through here.