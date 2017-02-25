Photo Credit: Charles Krupa/AP

The Rockies’ Double-A affiliate in Hartford, Conn. has run into plenty of problems since deciding to build a taxpayer-funded ballpark two years ago, including but not limited to lawsuits and construction delays. Here’s a new one: an FBI probe into how public money has been spent on the new park.

Federal agents have been interviewing people around the project to determine exactly how much public money has gone to the park’s $71 million price tag so far, according to the Hartford Courant.

The FBI would not comment on the nature of their investigation. Hartford mayor Luke Bronin told the paper that the probe is focused mainly on Centerplan Construction—a development company currently suing the city after being fired from the ballpark project last year for their many delays and cost overruns.

Hartford city employees recently went to the FBI “with concerns based on allegations that certain vendors and subcontractors that should have been paid were not paid, and that the amount was quite large,” city corporation counsel Howard Rifkin told the Courant.

The stadium was originally supposed to be ready for the Yard Goats last year, but the construction delays and accompanying drama made that impossible. New developers plan to have the stadium ready for the Yard Goats’ upcoming Opening Day in April.

