This week marks 20 years since the greatest frame of snooker ever played. Englishman Ronnie O’Sullivan’s 147 break in his first-round match against Mick Price at the 1997 World Championship is indisputably the pièce de résistance of O’Sullivan’s 25-year-long career, snooker’s advertisement to the world, and a YouTube and highlight show favorite in the years since. The break is famously claimed to have taken five minutes and 20 seconds, a time that has become the most famous phrase in the sport; a number as famous and as oft-referenced in the snooker world as Joe DiMaggio’s 56-game hit streak, or Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point game.
The anniversary marks a chance to savor one of sport’s most brilliant performances, but also to correct the record: 5:20 is wrong.
The Break
Ronnie O’Sullivan had announced his presence on the professional snooker circuit four years earlier by winning the 1993 UK Championship at age 17, becoming the youngest ever winner of a ranking title, a record which stands to this day. Since day one, O’Sullivan had been drawing in fans with his attacking and free-flowing play, bemusing commentators with his speed and occasionally playing one-handed to close out frames.