The Jets Released Nick Mangold While He Was In Disney World So He Turned Himself Into A MemeLaura WagnerToday 9:07pmFiled to: Disney WorldNick MangoldNFLNew York Jets6610EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: Steve Jennings/Getty Longtime New York Jets center Nick Mangold was cut on Saturday, and the seven-time Pro Bowler tweeted a standard statement thanking the organization. Advertisement Then on Thursday, he shared some new information about how he had been notified, in meme form:I hope he was still able to enjoy Space Mountain.Recommended Stories This Isn't Even Rock Bottom Yet For The JetsJets Cut Darrelle Revis. Is He Done?The NFL Knows America Doesn't Want To Watch The JetsLaura WagnerStaff writerReply66 repliesLeave a reply