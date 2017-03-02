Photo: Steve Jennings/Getty

Longtime New York Jets center Nick Mangold was cut on Saturday, and the seven-time Pro Bowler tweeted a standard statement thanking the organization.

Then on Thursday, he shared some new information about how he had been notified, in meme form:

I hope he was still able to enjoy Space Mountain.

