The Jets Scored 10 Points In Zero SecondsSamer KalafToday 5:16pmFiled to: buffalo billsnew york jetsnflmike gillisleewhat411Today, the Bills Jetsed themselves—against the Jets. Advertisement Bills kick returner Mike Gillislee inexplicably allowed the ball to roll into Buffalo's end zone on a kickoff, setting up New York's fastest and easiest touchdown of the season.Gillislee stood over the live ball as New York's Doug Middleton pounced on it for a 30-3 Jets lead after the PAT:Because the game clock doesn't run on a kickoff until a player touches the ball, and the previous drive ended at 3:21 with a Nick Folk field goal, the Jets technically scored 10 points in zero seconds. Advertisement This is also an appropriate time to bring up a 2003 Eagles-Cowboys game. Dallas receiver Randal Williams, with the help of a slow game clock, scored on an onside kick attempt in three seconds and recorded the fastest TD to start a game since the NFL adopted the scoreboard clock.