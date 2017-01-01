Today, the Bills Jetsed themselves—against the Jets.

Bills kick returner Mike Gillislee inexplicably allowed the ball to roll into Buffalo’s end zone on a kickoff, setting up New York’s fastest and easiest touchdown of the season.

Gillislee stood over the live ball as New York’s Doug Middleton pounced on it for a 30-3 Jets lead after the PAT:

Because the game clock doesn’t run on a kickoff until a player touches the ball, and the previous drive ended at 3:21 with a Nick Folk field goal, the Jets technically scored 10 points in zero seconds.

This is also an appropriate time to bring up a 2003 Eagles-Cowboys game. Dallas receiver Randal Williams, with the help of a slow game clock, scored on an onside kick attempt in three seconds and recorded the fastest TD to start a game since the NFL adopted the scoreboard clock.