The Las Vegas Raiders Are Screwed

The Raiders are moving to Vegas and are getting the most expensive stadium in history out of it in the process, but who exactly in gonna visit this monstrosity, especially on a Sunday, with no gambling allowed inside the joint? And how is this all a poorly veiled scheme to help enrich Jerry Jones? That, my friends, is the subject of this week's Deadcast.

But there's more! We also talk about Kaepernick in exile, the horrors of the Justice League trailer, and we answer more stupid Funbag questions. Listen right here:

You can also listen at iHeart Radio, Stitcher, or GooglePlay, or perhaps one day, at iTunes. FINGERS CROSSED. You can also email us tips and/or general complaints at at deadcast@deadspin.com. We made it through another podcast with NO dog sounds.