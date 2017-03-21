Photo: Brandon Dill/AP

Vince Carter just turned 40, yet he’s still playing 24 minutes per game for the Grizzlies and has recently joined the starting lineup as Memphis lurches down the stretch. His 18th season hasn’t been short of cool highlights, and this evening, he drained a half-court shot before casually dunking it between the legs.



Carter then started out tonight’s game by swatting DeMarcus Cousins’s shot out into the stratosphere:



I say let him beat up on the whippersnappers in the Dunk Contest next year.