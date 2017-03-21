The Latest Evidence That Vince Carter Is An Ageless WonderPatrick Redford40 minutes agoFiled to: vince carternbamemphis grizzlies13EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: Brandon Dill/AP Vince Carter just turned 40, yet he’s still playing 24 minutes per game for the Grizzlies and has recently joined the starting lineup as Memphis lurches down the stretch. His 18th season hasn’t been short of cool highlights, and this evening, he drained a half-court shot before casually dunking it between the legs.Carter then started out tonight’s game by swatting DeMarcus Cousins’s shot out into the stratosphere:I say let him beat up on the whippersnappers in the Dunk Contest next year.Recommended Stories15 Years Ago, Vince Carter Jumped Over A 7-Footer And Dunked The ShitThis Man Is 40 Years OldVince Carter Is 40 Years Old And Still Doing ThisPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, Deadspin